Police looking for man from Brooks last seen in Massachusetts

73-year-old Gary Elwell Sr. has not been heard from since 6:30 Tuesday morning.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROOKS, Maine (WABI) -

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Brooks who has been missing for a couple of days.

73-year-old Gary Elwell, Sr. has not been heard from since 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that he was hired to pick up a car in Massachusetts and bring it back to Clinton.

They say that Elwell got separated from the group in Sterling, Massachusetts as they were making their way back to Maine.

He’s driving a black 2019 Ford Edge with Maine dealer plates with the word “Powers” on them.

If anyone has any information on Elwell’s whereabouts call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.

