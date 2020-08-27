Partly to Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance passing to our south and west will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness this afternoon especially over southern and western parts of the state. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today, brightest over northern and eastern areas. Temperatures will be a bit better than yesterday but still a bit below average with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping to the 40s to near 50°.

Friday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures with readings in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs. The start of our weekend looks wet as low pressure moves into New England Saturday bringing us some much needed rainfall. Rain will develop Saturday morning and continue steadily through Saturday evening before tapering to showers Saturday night. Right now it looks like rainfall totals of .5″ to 1.5″ can be expected with the highest totals falling closer to the coastline. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to mid-60s for highs Saturday. Showers will linger over the area Sunday especially northern parts of the state as upper level energy crosses the state otherwise expect variably cloudy skies for the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s to low 70s for highs Sunday. High pressure building into the area will bring sunshine back to the forecast Monday with highs in the in mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 65°-73°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 68°-77°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers especially over northern areas. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.