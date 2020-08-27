Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after a car crash in Winterport

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) -Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash on Lebanon Road in Winterport.

Officials say a juvenile male, left the roadway and crashed into some trees just after noon on Wednesday.

They say he suffered leg injuries but was conscious and in stable condition.

Local firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

