One person taken to hospital after a car crash in Winterport

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) -Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash on Lebanon Road in Winterport.

Officials say a juvenile male, left the roadway and crashed into some trees just after noon on Wednesday.

They say he suffered leg injuries but was conscious and in stable condition.

Local firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

