Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Milder Friday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Once again today the combination of an unseasonably strong storm to our northeast and high pressure to our northwest brought Maine a breezy and cool day. Clouds over the southern half of Maine this afternoon were associated with a stalled front along the far Southern New England Coastline. Any lingering clouds this evening will drift south of Maine tonight as the front continues to move away. The combination of a mainly clear sky and a lighter wind late tonight will allow the temps to dip into the 40s by daybreak, with a few sheltered valleys up north bottoming out in the upper 30s. Friday will be a bright and pleasant day as high pressure slides across the Northeast, with temps running a little closer to normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The weekend will likely start out wet as a storm works into New England from the west. The storm will likely bring a much-needed steady rain to our area Saturday, with the possibility that some of the tropical moisture from the remains of Hurricane Laura gets pulled north into New England to enhance the rainfall across our region. The current thinking is that most of Maine will pick up between .50″ and 1.50″ of much needed rain from the Saturday storm. At this point in time it appears that the conditions across will slowly improve Saturday night and Sunday as the storm pulls off to our northeast. The combination of clouds, rain and an onshore breeze will likely hold the high temps Saturday in the 60s throughout the Pine Tree State.

High pressure builds back into the Northeast for the beginning of the workweek. The high will bring Maine a mostly sunny Monday, with high temps running just a bit below normal. The high will likely bring more pleasant weather to Maine on Tuesday, with an approaching storm likely pushing rain back into the Pine Tree State Wednesday.

Tonight: Beginning mostly clear and cool, with a northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph late and low temps ranging from the upper 30s in some deeper valleys to the 40s to near 50 elsewhere.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, periods of rain, with an east to northeast breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, possible lingering showers early, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

