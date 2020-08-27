Advertisement

’Maine Tree’ program helping students gain knowledge of the great outdoors

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -As we know, there will be a different approach for students going back to school this year.

A program called Maine Tree is supporting students by helping them gain more knowledge about the great outdoors.

They sponsor a number of efforts including Project Learning Tree.

On Wednesday, a six-hour outdoor training workshop was held for the Bangor Y staff.

The staff can then take what they learned and use it at all of their after school locations.

“Maine Tree sees Project Learning Tree as a great opportunity, especially where people want to and need to be learning outdoors. It’s a time tested model, it’s been around for over four decades. So, the opportunity to come up here and pull the full Bangor Y school-age program staff together and train them on this tool is the first opportunity for us and we think it’s a model we will be able to copy and use elsewhere,” Jonathan Labonte, Executive Director, Maine Tree, said.

The forest-based curriculum provides activities for all grade levels that meet national and state learning standards.

