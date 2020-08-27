Advertisement

Maine inn at center of wedding COVID-19 outbreak has business license suspended by state

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak
Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its business license suspended, state officials said Thursday.

The Maine CDC said Thursday that the total number of cases linked to the outbreak involving a wedding at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on Aug. 7 has increased to 87.

Officials said the Big Moose Inn exceeded the indoor gathering limit of 50 people. The inn was initially cited, and its license was then suspended after a follow-up visit where further violations of public health guidelines were discovered, officials said.

State officials said they are working with the inn to bring them into compliance with regulations.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 30 of the 87 cases involve people who attended the wedding; 35 secondary cases, which are people who had close contact with a primary case; and 22 tertiary cases, which are people who had close contact with a secondary case.

Shah said nine cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison are linked to the Millinocket outbreak. He said 18 cases at the York County Jail are also linked to the Millinocket outbreak.

Shah said 59 of the 87 people are experiencing symptoms of the virus. He said nearly all of the people who have tested positive are from Maine. One person has died.

Shah said the investigation into the outbreak continues.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Coronavirus

New IDEXX mobile lab now operating in Augusta to increase testing capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A new mobile lab, located near the Maine CDC lab in Augusta, will allow for enhanced testing efforts.

Coronavirus

Abbott to hire 1,200 in Maine to produce new $5 rapid COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the emergency use authorization on Wednesday for the test.

News

Maine CDC reporting 28 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.

Latest News

Coronavirus

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

National

CDC changes COVID testing guidelines after pressure

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci says he's concerned about the interpretation of the updated recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.

National Politics

Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19, which Bundy and others were protesting against.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Coronavirus

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 22 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

Coronavirus

Seven cases of COVID 19 at UMaine campuses in Orono, Fort Kent, and School of Law in Portland

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All of the students are in isolation.