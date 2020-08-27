Maine inn at center of wedding COVID-19 outbreak has business license suspended by state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine inn at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 has had its business license suspended, state officials said Thursday.

The Maine CDC said Thursday that the total number of cases linked to the outbreak involving a wedding at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on Aug. 7 has increased to 87.

Officials said the Big Moose Inn exceeded the indoor gathering limit of 50 people. The inn was initially cited, and its license was then suspended after a follow-up visit where further violations of public health guidelines were discovered, officials said.

State officials said they are working with the inn to bring them into compliance with regulations.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 30 of the 87 cases involve people who attended the wedding; 35 secondary cases, which are people who had close contact with a primary case; and 22 tertiary cases, which are people who had close contact with a secondary case.

Shah said nine cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison are linked to the Millinocket outbreak. He said 18 cases at the York County Jail are also linked to the Millinocket outbreak.

Shah said 59 of the 87 people are experiencing symptoms of the virus. He said nearly all of the people who have tested positive are from Maine. One person has died.

Shah said the investigation into the outbreak continues.

