Maine CDC reporting 28 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.

Three cases have yet to be classified for a net gain of 25.

The total is now 4,414. Of those 453 cases are probable

435 cases are active, down four from Wednesday.

3,847 people have recovered, an increase of 29 since Wednesday.

No new deaths are being reported. That total stands at 132.

Looking at the numbers by county, York County had the largest increase of eight cases.

This makes the total there 776 with 108 cases currently active.

Cumberland and Androscoggin county both had an increase of four cases.

Somerset county saw an increase of three cases bringing the total there to 50.

11 of those cases are active.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will provide an update on coronavirus in the state starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

