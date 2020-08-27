Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 28 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.
There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.(Emily Tadlock)

There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.

Three cases have yet to be classified for a net gain of 25.

The total is now 4,414. Of those 453 cases are probable

435 cases are active, down four from Wednesday.

3,847 people have recovered, an increase of 29 since Wednesday.

No new deaths are being reported. That total stands at 132.

There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.
There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.(Emily Tadlock)

Looking at the numbers by county, York County had the largest increase of eight cases.

This makes the total there 776 with 108 cases currently active.

Cumberland and Androscoggin county both had an increase of four cases.

Somerset county saw an increase of three cases bringing the total there to 50.

11 of those cases are active.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will provide an update on coronavirus in the state starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

You can view that on TV 5 or on our website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First time unemployment claims in Maine down again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
or the week ending August 22, the Maine Department of Labor recorded about 1,100 initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance, and 1,300 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). These claims represent about 1,300 individuals filing an initial claim.

News

Maine maple syrup producers will hold open weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Maple Sunday typically takes place during a time of the year when sap buckets are a common sight on maple trees around the state.

News

MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY WILL BE HAPPENING THIS FALL

Updated: 3 hours ago
MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY WILL BE HAPPENING THIS FALL

News

Man wanted for Lewiston murder found in Mississippi

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in a Lewiston driveway has been found.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Plane did not crash, landed safely in Falmouth

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Initial reports that a plane crashed into the water near Lowell Farm Road in Falmouth on Wednesday were confirmed by the pilot to be untrue, police said.

News

Bangor Area Storm Water Group working to keep waterways clean

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The graphics on the buttlers show a basic explanation of how storm drains are connected to local streams.

News

Hermon cleaning business says they’re helping to protect against the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
They also clean homes and other residential properties.

News

’Maine Tree’ program helping students gain knowledge of the great outdoors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They sponsor a number of efforts including Project Learning Tree.

News

One person taken to hospital after a car crash in Winterport

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Local firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle.

News

Katahdin Region schools delay opening due to positive coronavirus cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
In response to the recent outbreak, schools in the Katahdin Region are delaying their scheduled openings by two weeks.