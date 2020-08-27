Advertisement

Local hiking hostel says Coronavirus has held down some hikers

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONSON, Maine (WABI) - Every year hikers come from all over to hike the Appalachian Trail in Maine.

There are varying opinions on how Covid-19 has impacted the hiking industry.

On one hand, many people are eager to get outside, while others remain cautious.

Shaw’s Hiker Hostel in Monson says business has definitely dropped. But the hikers are still coming.

“Our numbers definitely are lower, we’ve had anywhere from a 20-50% decrease. It’s just been very steady. So instead of 20 people we’ve had 12. Or instead of 35+ we’ve had 22 or 23 people a day. So we still have been consistently busy,” said Kim Hester, Owner of Shaw’s Hiker Hostel.

Some hikers say they are concerned about COVID-19, especially in smaller quarters.

“We’re trying to avoid the shelters and things like that for the most part. Trying to avoid places where we’re in really close contact with people. I’m flip flopping which means that I started at the halfway point, I’m going to do half the trail and then go back to the same point and do the other half. That’s usually not a very popular way to hike but this year it’s becoming much more popular,” said High Garst, a hiker from North Carolina.

Nonetheless, many hikers rely on hostels, as a place to rest, refuel, and resupply.

“Oh they’re critical, we really effectively can’t go more than a week without having to stop somewhere and resupply at the very least,” said Michael Regan, a hiker from Georgia.

Which is why Shaw’s is making such an effort to keep hikers safe.

With increased cleaning of common spaces, and encouraging social distancing.

“You know respect and integrity. When people call me and ask me about Maine compliance laws and things like that. Just asking everyone to wash hands, wear masks, and be aware,” said Hester.

