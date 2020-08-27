KVCC unveils new welding lab at Fairfield campus

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Kennebec Valley Community College is giving students more opportunities to learn a trade that can get them into the workforce.

Kennebec Valley Community College is expanding their training capabilities with a new welding lab.

“This is coming at the perfect time, right when there is a labor market need for welders and people want to get re-skilled and up skilled in welding,” said President Richard Hopper. “We are covering all of the mill right trades, so we can can do pipe fitting and welding and rigging and all of it right here in the lab.”

The lab on their Fairfield campus has 16 booths, two of which are ADA compliant, and a three-ton crane.

It was constructed with the highest quality levels of air ventilation, safety, and noise reduction.

KVCC offers welding training through a one-year certificate program and shorter professional development courses.

“I am excited be able to offer, fabrication, advanced welding and pipe and even some potential rigging,” said welding department chair Brian Jonah. “I have a lot of students who go into local fabrications facilities, manufacturing facilities, and of course contractors for pipe welding, etc.”

The lab was made possible by $2 million in bond funds from the state to support community colleges.

President Hopper hopes it will increase the quality of trade throughout the state, especially at at time with such high unemployment.

“Now is a chance for folks to come here and get up skilled and trained and be ready for their next job. It gives them specific skills that they can use in the work place and It also helps people do things with their hands and do things that makes them happy,” Hopper said.

