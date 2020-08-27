Advertisement

Katahdin Region schools delay opening due to positive coronavirus cases

The Maine CDC says there are now 85 COVID-19 cases connected to a wedding and reception in the Katahdin Region earlier this month.
The Maine CDC says there are now 85 COVID-19 cases connected to a wedding and reception in the Katahdin Region earlier this month.(KSFY)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KATAHDIN REGION, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says there are now 85 COVID-19 cases connected to a wedding and reception in the Katahdin Region earlier this month.

32 of those cases are primary, meaning people who were at the wedding or reception.

33 are secondary, or people who had close contact with those who attended.

20 are classified as tertiary cases, meaning people who had close contact with a secondary case.

The Maine CDC announced Tuesday that two other outbreaks were connected to the wedding and reception.

There are 18 cases at the York County Jail.

The CDC says a staff member there attended the wedding.

Six cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison are also linked to a person who attended the wedding.

The reception was held at Big Moose Inn in Millinocket.

The inn has been cited for exceeding the state's attendance guidelines.

The Maine CDC says no decision has been made on whether to cite the Tri-Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket where the wedding took place.

In response to the recent outbreak -- East Millinocket schools are delaying their opening by two weeks.

Two students and six school department employees have tested positive for the virus including the school superintendent Eric Steeves.

He says a school department staff member was hired as a musician at the wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn.

According to Steeves other school department staff attended the wedding as well.

All of them have since been quarantining.

He says he's unsure of how the students became infected.

Students of RSU 89 were set to begin four days a week of in-classroom instruction on September 14th.

Now students will start school remotely at the elementary school until September 28th and the high school until October 5th.

