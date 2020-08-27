Hermon cleaning business says they’re helping to protect against the spread of COVID-19

Advertisement

Hermon cleaning business helping to protect against the spread of COVID-19
By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A couple in Hermon has a new cleaning business they say will help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Pete Philbrick and his wife Betsy recently brought the Germinator franchise to Maine.

They say the cleaning products they are using are part of a safe, non-toxic sanitizing and disinfecting process.

The company specializes in taking care of places like schools, universities, daycares, and medical offices.

The first step is to come in and disinfect an area using electrostatic sprayers which, they say, work against COVID-19.

An antimicrobial coating is then sprayed to protect surfaces for up to 90 days from bacteria, mold, and mildew.

“Taking it a step further is the use of ATP Monitoring. Where we’ll come in before treatment and after treatment and we’ll swab multiple surfaces in the structure to see how much live organic matter is on the surface. That’s really a way to validate and prove what we’re using is working effectively,” Pete Philbrick, Owner, Germinator Bangor, said.

They also clean homes and other residential properties.

To learn more visit GerminatorBangor.com

