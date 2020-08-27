Advertisement

First time unemployment claims in Maine down again

Claims for Unemployment Compensation drop sightly for week ending August 22nd
(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Augusta, Maine (WABI) -For the second week in a row, the number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims dropped slightly. For the week ending August 22nd, the Maine Department of Labor recorded 1,100 individuals filing for state aid. and 1,300 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That’s about 200 fewer initial claims than the week before.

About 40,900 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment. In addition, about 23,200 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Last week the Maine Department of Labor also cancelled about 380 initial claims and 50 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent.

The Department encourages anyone who believes that someone else has used their or their employees personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment application to notify the Department immediately using this form: https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/idtheft/

Since March, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out about $1.4 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reporting 28 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.

News

Maine maple syrup producers will hold open weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Maple Sunday typically takes place during a time of the year when sap buckets are a common sight on maple trees around the state.

News

MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY WILL BE HAPPENING THIS FALL

Updated: 3 hours ago
MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY WILL BE HAPPENING THIS FALL

News

Man wanted for Lewiston murder found in Mississippi

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in a Lewiston driveway has been found.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Plane did not crash, landed safely in Falmouth

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Initial reports that a plane crashed into the water near Lowell Farm Road in Falmouth on Wednesday were confirmed by the pilot to be untrue, police said.

News

Bangor Area Storm Water Group working to keep waterways clean

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The graphics on the buttlers show a basic explanation of how storm drains are connected to local streams.

News

Hermon cleaning business says they’re helping to protect against the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
They also clean homes and other residential properties.

News

’Maine Tree’ program helping students gain knowledge of the great outdoors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They sponsor a number of efforts including Project Learning Tree.

News

One person taken to hospital after a car crash in Winterport

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Local firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle.

News

Katahdin Region schools delay opening due to positive coronavirus cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
In response to the recent outbreak, schools in the Katahdin Region are delaying their scheduled openings by two weeks.