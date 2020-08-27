First time unemployment claims in Maine down again

Augusta, Maine (WABI) -For the second week in a row, the number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims dropped slightly. For the week ending August 22nd, the Maine Department of Labor recorded 1,100 individuals filing for state aid. and 1,300 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That’s about 200 fewer initial claims than the week before.

About 40,900 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment. In addition, about 23,200 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Last week the Maine Department of Labor also cancelled about 380 initial claims and 50 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent.

The Department encourages anyone who believes that someone else has used their or their employees personal information to file a fraudulent unemployment application to notify the Department immediately using this form: https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/idtheft/

Since March, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out about $1.4 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

