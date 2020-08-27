Advertisement

Bangor schools in need of substitutes

In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As schools get ready to get back in session, the planning is well underway... As is the back up planning. In a pandemic or not, substitutes for teachers or many other positions are a large need for school systems. Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb says that they already had a teacher miss some training days because they weren’t feeling well.. Turns out it was just allergies. Webb says that’s just the beginning and they need to have people in place just in case.

“We need substitute teachers, and techs, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers,” said Webb. “It’s kind of a great way to pick up some extra money and you have control of your schedule. Because if we call you and you’re not available to substitute that day you can say no.”

Bangor pays $95 for a teacher filling in on a single day.

If you had to fill in long term, say a teacher was out 2 weeks - it’s $125.

It’s a state requirement that subs be fingerprinted and have a background check.

That process takes a few weeks.

