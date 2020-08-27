Bangor Area Storm Water Group working to keep waterways clean

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Area Storm Water Group is on a mission to keep our waterways as clean as possible.

A receptacle that collects used cigarette butts has been installed at Westmarket Square in Bangor.

It’s called a sidewalk buttler.

The group has installed twelve butlers in various local towns and university campuses.

Richard May, Chair, Bangor Area Storm Water Group, said, “Our mission is to educate people about stormwater pollution. This is one of the things that we continually see when we’re doing things like stream cleanups, is cigarette butts. So, we thought that this was a good opportunity to collect some of those cigarette butts as well as get some education to the community by adding graphics.”

The graphics on the buttlers show a basic explanation of how storm drains are connected to local streams.

