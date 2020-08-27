Advertisement

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Teachers in Augusta were served up a free lunch this week as a show of appreciation.

”It’s a difficult time for everyone but particularly difficult for educators who are returning to classrooms.”

Amanda Olson saw the challenges teachers are facing this fall and figured they could use a pick-me-up.

“We haven’t seen each other we’ve been teaching remotely all spring so it’s nice even if we’re six feet apart it’s nice to be together.” says Farrington Elementary Principal Teresa Beaudoin.

Olson and two other members of the school board, Jennifer Dumond and Staci Fortunato, took it upon themselves as parents of students to coordinate special lunches for teachers in the city, including those at Farrington Elementary.

“We have a very local favorite, The Red Barn. Laura from The Red Barn is known to donate a lot of things to the community and so she brought us our chicken and french fries and so everyone is thrilled. It’s a nice lift as we’re preparing for our return to school.”

College Carry-Out provided pizzas for the teachers at Lincoln Elementary.

“It was great to see the community appreciate what we’re doing here.” said Lincoln Elementary Dean of Students Nicole Clark. “It’s definitely a different time to be at school planning.”

A total of eight schools are getting a free lunch this week thanks to donations from The Red Barn, College Carry-out, Cushnoc Brewing Co, Hannaford Supermarkets, and Sam’s Club.

Teachers say they’re especially grateful knowing how hard the pandemic has been on restaurants.

“We can’t do this without support from the community.” said Beaudoin.

Olson also brought printouts of a message from a local parent letting teachers know they have the full support of the community.

“We felt like it was an important message and a good message to share with everyone at this time.” said Olson.

“We’re excited to get some kids in the building.” said Beaudoin. “We have missed being in front of children we have missed our kids so we are really looking forward to the start of the year.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Augusta teachers receive special lunches donated by local restaurants

