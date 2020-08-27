Abbott to hire 1,200 in Maine to produce new $5 rapid COVID-19 test

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW)

Abbott Laboratories said Thursday that it plans to hire 1,200 people at its Westbrook manufacturing facility to produce its new $5 rapid COVID-19 test.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the emergency use authorization on Wednesday for the test.

It is the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t require computer equipment to develop.

The 15-minute test works like a rapid flu test.

Abbott said the 1,200 new jobs at the Westbrook facility include 300 permanent and 900 temporary positions.

The company said the jobs include many positions that don’t require technical experience and people can be trained on the job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.