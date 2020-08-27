A public meeting to be held about the possible removal of the Gomez monument

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor city committee is holding a series of public meetings next month to talk about the possible removal of a monument on the Bangor Waterfront.

The Commission on Cultural Development meetings will focus on the Gomez monument, in honor of Estevan Gomez.

Gomez is considered to be the first European to sail up the Penobscot River around 500 years ago.

At the same time, historical accounts say he captured Indigenous People and tried to sell them into slavery.

Earlier this year, the tribal ambassador of Penobscot Nation went before the city council and raised concerns about the monument.

Some have asked for it to be removed.

The public meetings are set for 9 am on September 2nd, 17th and 30th.

If you would like to join the discussion, you can do so remotely by zoom.

It will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

You can also email cultural commission at bangormaine.gov twenty-four hours in advance if you would like to leave a comment.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.