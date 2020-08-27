Advertisement

A big donation was sent to a Penquis school drive

The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than 27-hundred dollars today to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.
The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than 27-hundred dollars today to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.
By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A big donation is helping Bangor students get ready to go back to class.

The Lynch Family of Companies donated more than 27-hundred dollars today to Penquis, collected during an employee auction.

It’s in support of the “We’ve got your back” school drive.

That program provide backpacks and school supplies to children and families facing financial struggles.

”This donation from the Lynch Family of Company’s helps us so much. It’s going to help almost two hundred kids with backpacks, school supplies and water bottles. Water bottles are new this year, a lot of the water fountains are being taped off at the schools and kids are having to use refillable stations and that’s just an added expense that the parents don’t have. This donation allowed us last minute to be able to purchase water bottles and add it to our distribution,” says Renae Muscatell, the Community Relations Manager at Penquis.

School supplies have been passed out to families all week long.

Tomorrow will be the last day of the giveaway.

