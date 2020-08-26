Whoopie Pie Festival to be celebrated virtually throughout the month of October

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -

"WHOOPtoberfest"...that's the new way that all things whoopie pies will be celebrated this fall in Dover-Foxcroft.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival typically happens each summer, with a one day event.

Because of the coronavirus, organizers had planned a new date, but now say they didn’t want 2020 to be the “Year Without Whoopie” so they’ve dedicated the full month of October to the sweet treat.

The popular event will now be a month long virtual celebration...while plans are still in the works, you can follow along at mainewhoopiepiefestival.com for details.

