USDA providing $1M to help Maine organizations with lowering energy costs

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The USDA is providing nearly one million dollars to support a total of 33 Maine rural businesses, farms, and organizations in Maine.

The money comes from the Rural Energy for America Progam.

We're told it will help lower energy costs and operating expenses.

Here is a list of who will benefit:

Androscoggin County:

· Ivers, Inc., located in Lisbon, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $15,742. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 24 kW solar array for Ivers, Inc. This project will replace 28,852 kWh (over 100%) of business energy usage and realize $2,866 of savings annually.

· Replenova Farm, in Durham, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $7,866. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 23.305 kW solar array for Replenova Farm, in Durham. This project will replace 30,569 kWh (85%) of business energy usage and realize $3,114 of savings annually.

Aroostook County:

· Moir Farms, LLC., in Woodland, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $100,000. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 198 kW solar array for Moir Farms, LLC. This project will replace 221,662 kWh (over 100%) of business energy usage and help them realize $26,997 of savings annually.

· L&L Paradis, Inc., in Frenchville, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $34,125. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 61 kW solar array for L&L Paradis, Inc. This project will replace 93,393 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $13,205 of savings annually.

Cumberland County:

· Frith Farm, located in Scarborough, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $11,798. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 23.7 kW solar array for Frith Farm. This project will replace 28,346 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $3,922 of savings annually.

· Maureen Goronson, dba The Goronson Farm, located in Scarborough, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $10,907. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 19.935 kW solar array for Goronson Farm. This project will replace 30,265 kWh (over 100%) of business energy usage and realize $2,843 of savings annually.

· Downeast Concepts, Inc., located in Yarmouth, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $50,767. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 90.375 kW solar array for Downeast Concepts, Inc. This project will replace 95,537 kWh (88%) of business energy usage and realize $16,060 of savings annually.

· Natural Selection, Inc., located in Brunswick, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $21,240. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 63.875 kW solar array for Natural Selection, Inc. This project will replace 75,440 kWh (22%) of business energy usage and realize $10,169 of savings annually.

· Bradbury Metalworks, LLC., located in Pownal, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $2,630. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 6.48 kW solar array for Bradbury Mountain Metalworks, LLC. This project will replace 7,605 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $911 of savings annually.

· Q-Team, Inc., located in Naples, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $15,998. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of an outdoor wood boiler for Q-Team, Inc. This project will replace 145MMBTU (95%) of business energy usage and realize $3,723 of savings annually.

Hancock County:

· County of Hancock, has been selected to receive a REAP REDA in the amount of $95,000. This Rural Development investment will be used throughout the County of Hancock to conduct approximately 15 energy audits for rural small businesses and agricultural producers. These audits will provide analysis to make energy-efficiency improvements to these operations.

· Blue Hill Co-op, located in Blue Hill, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $17,114. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 128.34 kW solar array for Blue Hill Co-op, Inc. This project will replace 146,787 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $25,394 of savings annually.

· Gerald J. Paradis, Inc., located in Bar Harbor, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $25,406. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 50.53 kW solar array for Gerald J. Paradis, Inc. This project will replace 62,932 kWh (76%) of business energy usage and realize $11,579 of savings annually.

Knox County:

· Isle Au Haut Electric Power Company has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $218,242. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 311.44 kW solar array for Isle au Haut Electric Company. This project will replace 420,000 kWh, supplying 100% of the island's electricity for the next 25 years, and result in $88,000 of savings annually.

· Bench Dogs, Inc., located in Waldoboro, will receive a grant in the amount of $19,875. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 38.19 kW solar array for Bench Dogs, Inc. This project will replace 42,065 kWh (96%) of business energy usage and realize $6,878 of savings annually.

· Craignair Inn by the Sea, in Spruce Head, will receive a grant in the amount of $12,011. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 14.805 kW solar array for Craignair Inn by the Sea. This project will replace 19,809 kWh (60%) of business energy usage and realize $3,453 of savings annually.

· Union Farm Equipment, located in Union, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $19,800. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 41.85 kW solar array for Union Farm Equipment, Inc. This project will replace 46,924 kWh (44%) of business energy usage and realize $7,452 of savings annually.

Oxford County:

· TruStrength Properties, LLC., in Norway, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $15,927. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 30 kW solar array for TruStrength Properties, LLC. This project will replace 46,380 kWh (92%) of business energy usage and realize $6,878 of savings annually.

· Turning Acquisitions, LLC., located in Buckfield, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $37,853. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 2 MMBTU biomass boiler array for Turning Acquisitions, LLC. This project will replace 4,800 MMBTU (100%) of business energy usage and realize $9,850 of savings annually.

· J.W. Davis & Son, Inc., located in Hanover, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $13,516. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 16.32 kW solar array for J.W. Davis & Son, Inc. This project will replace 21,544 kWh (over 100%) of business energy usage and realize $1,254 of savings annually.

· Minuteman Metal, LLC., located in Oxford, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $17,500. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of 254 new light-emitting diode (LED) lighting fixtures to replace existing high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures. This project will realize $11,859 and 79,062 kWh in savings per year.

Penobscot County:

· Orchard Marine Services, located in Levant, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $20,000. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 37.85 kW solar array for Treworgy Orchards. This project will replace 43,188 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $5,259 of saving annually.

· Treeline Inc., located in Lincoln, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $20,000. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 67.5 kW solar array for Treeline Inc. This project will replace 78,390 kWh (47%) of business usage and realize $12,542 of savings annually.

· MHC, Inc., located in Bangor, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $22,921. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 37.6 kW solar array for MHC, Inc. This project will replace 42,299 kWh (over 100%) of business energy usage and realize $5,374 of savings annually.

Piscataquis County:

· Lana Joy Bueschen, dba Turning Page Farm, located in Monson, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $7,461. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 13.5 kW solar array for Turning Page Farm. This project will replace 18,602 kWh (94%) of business energy usage and realize $3,049 of savings annually.

· Rowell's Garage, located in Dover-Foxcroft, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $37,704. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 54.28 kW solar array for Rowell's Garage. This project will replace 53,099 kWh (56%) of business energy usage and realize $16,060 of savings annually.

Sagadahoc County:

· TMDE Calibrations Lab, Inc, located in Richmond, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $9,545. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 16.32 kW solar array for TMDE Calibrations Lab, Inc. This project will replace 21,690 kWh (over 100%) of business energy usage and realize $3,535 of savings annually.

Somerset County:

· Hanne O. Tierney, dba Cornerstone Farm, located in Palmyra, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $8,916. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 17.8 kW solar array for Cornerstone Farm. This project will replace 21,386 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $3,102 of savings annually.

· Emery Pratt, d/b/a Central Maine Mustang, located in Palmyra, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $3,394. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 13 kW solar array at Central Maine Mustang. This project will replace 16,090 kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $6,878 of

savings annually.

Waldo County:

· D.P. Porter Contractors Inc., located in Brooks, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $8,000. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 24.8 kW solar array for D.P. Porter Contractors Inc. This project will replace 35,690 kWh (100%) per year and realize $2,158 of savings per year.

· Margaret Mitchell, dba South Paw Farm, located in Freedom, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $5,898. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 12 kW solar array for South Paw Farm. This project will replace 14,186kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $2,104 of savings annually.

· Noami Brautigam, dba Dickey Hill Farm, located in Monroe, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $5,606. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 6.5 kW solar array for Dickey Hill Farm. This project will replace 7,737kWh (100%) of business energy usage and realize $1,373 of saving annually.

Washington County:

· Brandon Lyons, dba Lyons Variety, located in Lubec, has been selected to receive a grant in the amount of $60,410. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 106.8 kW solar array for Lyons Variety. This project will replace 114,620 kWh (95%) of business energy usage and realize $21,136 of savings annually.

