Stillwater-Sylvan Connector multi-use trail in Bangor opens to the public

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you love to walk, run, or bike - there's a new trail in Bangor that you can use near Stillwater and Sylvan Road.

Wednesday morning, the City of Bangor, together with Bangor Land Trust, commemorated the completion of Trail 5 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new Stillwater-Sylvan Connector multi-use trail was a collaborative effort with the city, Bangor Land Trust, and Bangor Beautiful working together on it.

Trail 5 connects Cascade Park, Saxl Park, which is on the campus of Dorthea Dix, and Eastern Maine Community College.

Folks in the area now have another safe and accessible trail where they can recreate.

“It’s been a long time coming from the city’s perspective. It’s an important connection to finally make and we’re happy to do this for you this morning,” Tracy Willette, Director of Bangor Parks and Recreation said.

“I’m just so happy to have this finally open and I am encouraging everybody to be respectful of the other trail users,” President of the Bangor Land Trust, Lucy Quimby said.

In 2017, the city was awarded state and federal funding for the remaining design and construction of the trail.

The money came from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Funding from the Maine Department of Transportation.

