UPDATE: Silver Alert subject located
Bangor Police say Jason Anderson is safe
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they have found the subject of a Wednesday morning Silver Alert. In a tweet, they said Jason Anderson, 69, of Bangor, is safe.
Police believed Anderson had walked away from his home near Husson University sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
There’s no update as to where he was found.
They said he suffers from dementia and other health issues.
