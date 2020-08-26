UPDATE: Silver Alert subject located

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they have found the subject of a Wednesday morning Silver Alert. In a tweet, they said Jason Anderson, 69, of Bangor, is safe.

Police believed Anderson had walked away from his home near Husson University sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There’s no update as to where he was found.

They said he suffers from dementia and other health issues.

MISSING PERSON: We are searching the Broadway/Husson Univ area for 69 year old Jason Anderson. Mr. Anderson suffers from dementia. He left his home, on foot, early today...clothing description not known (5'8" reddish/blonde hair). Any info please call 947-7384 TY #heybangor pic.twitter.com/HL6sS8Yr0d — Bangor Police (@BANGORPOLICE) August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.