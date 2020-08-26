Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert subject located

Bangor Police say Jason Anderson is safe
Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for Jason Anderson
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they have found the subject of a Wednesday morning Silver Alert. In a tweet, they said Jason Anderson, 69, of Bangor, is safe.

Police believed Anderson had walked away from his home near Husson University sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There’s no update as to where he was found.

They said he suffers from dementia and other health issues.

