Seven cases of COVID 19 at UMaine campuses in Orono, Fort Kent, and School of Law in Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The University of Maine System is now reporting seven cases of COVID-19, including a new case at the campus in Fort Kent.

All of the students are in isolation.

In Orono, five students have tested positive, four of which live in a fraternity and one at an off-campus residence.

Officials say that at UMFK, a student received a positive test in a venue not associated with the University’s screening, and is asymptomatic and doing well.

The other case is at the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.

The University system has tested almost 1,400 students so far as they move in to campus housing.

Plans include the use of more than 500 safe spaces for quarantine or isolation of students should that be needed. Currently only one of those spaces is being used for that purpose.

