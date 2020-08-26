Advertisement

Senate candidate Sara Gideon holds discussion on health care in Bangor

U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon stops at Penobscot Pediatrics in Bangor Wednesday to discuss health care with doctors and nurses there.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon was in Bangor Wednesday speaking with health care workers.

Gideon hosted a round table with doctors and nurses at Penobscot Pediatrics.

They discussed children’s health care during the pandemic and health care access for those in rural communities here in Maine.

Gideon’s new Health Care Agenda puts an emphasis on reducing health care costs and expanding coverage to Mainers, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and fighting the opioid crisis.

She hopes to increase coverage options and reduce costs by allowing Americans to buy into Medicare.

“I really think what we need to do is take what works currently in our health care laws, but make it better and allowing people to buy into Medicare is the way we can do that, lowering costs for people but also making sure that they can see a doctor when they need one.”

U.S. Senate candidate, Sara Gideon

Gideon will make stops Wednesday night in Aroostook County.

A campaign spokesperson for Senator Susan Collins says Gideon wants the government to run health care and pay for it by raising taxes.

He says Collins has pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve cheaper generic drugs more quickly.

