Plane crashes into water in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A plane crashed into the water near Lowell Farm Road in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said.

The plane was leaking fuel before the crash.

Police are currently on scene.

Highland Lake is near Lowell Farm Road.

Police said nobody was injured in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

