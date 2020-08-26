Advertisement

Orono councilors vote in favor of requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces

(Canva)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -You will now be required to wear a mask in certain places in Orono.

Orono town councilors voted 6 to 1 on Wednesday night in favor of an emergency ordinance which requires face coverings in all indoor public spaces.

The measure comes after residents raised concerns about the increase of people in town with classes resuming at The University of Maine.

Businesses are required to enforce mask-wearing, although the council says businesses are doing well with that already.

The council talked about fines.

You'll get a warning at first, then each offense after that calls for an increasing fine starting at $100.

Councilor Robertson said, - “We don’t want to send police out. We don’t want to do enforcing. We don’t want to fine people. I think that just makes our community an ugly place to live, but if we had help if our community members could remind each other, or if you see students who are not masking or forgetting to social distance, it would help a lot if we acted together in a way that keeps us safe and healthy.”

Councilor Kunz, said, "I want to help our community stay safe. Supporting our businesses and making sure that we are supporting our businesses, making sure they know we are behind them on this and we do take it seriously."

The council also will require each residential housing complex with 100 or more units to make plans to show how they will limit the spread of COVID-19.

The fire chief has to approve them.

If a housing complex fails to submit their plans or enforce them, they could face a $1,000 fine per day.

