Old Town teacher creates outdoor classroom

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Teachers and school faculty are getting creative when it comes to classrooms and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

One trend is the al fresco classroom, like over at Old Town High School.

Science teacher Rad Mayfield has built an outdoor classroom in the woods behind school.

Mayfield says they’ve been using the area for years now.

Due to the pandemic he got the the idea to spruce it up.

Mayfield says it cost less than a $100 to get it done.

Most of it was from downed trees and natural materials.

”I’ve already gotten comments from the kids on Facebook and other places so I think they’re excited about it. We have to look for the good things in everything that happens around us and this is just one possibility,” he says.

Mayfield is already talking about expanding.

He says they’re looking at adding two more separate classroom areas.

