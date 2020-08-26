Advertisement

Old Town teacher creates outdoor classroom

Old Town teacher builds outdoor classroom with natural materials.
Old Town teacher builds outdoor classroom with natural materials.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Teachers and school faculty are getting creative when it comes to classrooms and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

One trend is the al fresco classroom, like over at Old Town High School.

Science teacher Rad Mayfield has built an outdoor classroom in the woods behind school.

Mayfield says they’ve been using the area for years now.

Due to the pandemic he got the the idea to spruce it up.

Mayfield says it cost less than a $100 to get it done.

Most of it was from downed trees and natural materials.

”I’ve already gotten comments from the kids on Facebook and other places so I think they’re excited about it. We have to look for the good things in everything that happens around us and this is just one possibility,” he says.

Mayfield is already talking about expanding.

He says they’re looking at adding two more separate classroom areas.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA providing $1M to help Maine organizations with lowering energy costs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The money comes from the Rural Energy for America Progam.

News

Orono councilors vote in favor of requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Businesses are required to enforce mask-wearing, although the council says businesses are doing well with that already.

News

Former Maine Sen. William Cohen, a Republican, endorses Biden for president

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

News

Dirigo Reads expands to 20 schools

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dirigo Reads program expands to include 20 more schools.

Latest News

News

Central Hall Commons and NAMI Maine partner to present series about PTSD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Greg Marley, Clinical Director of NAMI Maine, was the featured speaker and offered some tips.

News

Senate candidate Sara Gideon holds discussion on health care in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Gideon hosted a round table with doctors and nurses at Penobscot Pediatrics.

News

New Belfast business owner and army veteran, uses her work to help her heal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Army veteran and new business owner in Belfast uses her work in graphic design to help her heal.

News

Lobster boat sinks near Brooklin after hitting ledge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened in the area of Naskeag Point

News

Whoopie Pie Festival to be celebrated virtually throughout the month of October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
"WHOOPtoberfest"...that's the new way that all things whoopie pies will be celebrated this fall in Dover-Foxcroft.

Coronavirus

Seven cases of COVID 19 at UMaine campuses in Orono, Fort Kent, and School of Law in Portland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All of the students are in isolation.