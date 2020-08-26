New UMaine students see their names in lights

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While graduating from college is a huge accomplishment, just getting there in the first place is something worth celebrating.

“I’ve gone to Bangor schools for 12 years,” incoming University of Maine freshman Hannah Dunn told TV5. “[But] honestly never thought I was gonna make it to college.”

This week, Hannah’s name is among the thousands that are appearing on the scoreboard at Morse Field. The popular tradition is typically reserved for graduates, but this year freshmen and transfer students are included, too.

The idea is for students to take one picture in front of the scoreboard while it bears their name now, and another at graduation in the hopes of bookending their college experience

With all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and in-person learning, Hannah says seeing her name up there was a welcome moment of excitement. “It feels really good to see it and know that I’m actually coming in less than a week,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming of going to this school for over a decade, so it’s really cool to see it up there.”

The names will continue to run until Tuesday, September 1st.

