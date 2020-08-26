Advertisement

MPA Medical Committee recommends sport committee regulations for fall sports with some alterations

(WABI)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association sports medicine committee met Wednesday and affirmed return to play regulations from specific sport committees for fall high school sports to return to play. The meeting keeping all fall sports on the table for upper levels of the organization to make a final decision.

All 12 voting members gave their recommendations to the regulations for golf, volleyball with masks, field hockey and cross country unanimously. Soccer they made some alterations to the regulations from the soccer committee. No more than 5 on 5 in the box area, plus the goalie, for corners and throw ins. No slide tackles will be allowed in the amended guidelines which were recommended unanimously. The committee also unanimously recommended the football committee recommendations for the fall as well. They did specify, even if recommendations are in place, it will be up to local programs to decide if they can proceed with play safely. They also noted this will be a fluid situation depending upon how the Coronovirus spread is managed over the next few months.

These are recommendations to allow fall sports to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are not final decisions for the return to play for fall sports.

That decision will be made by the MPA Interscholastic Management Committee who will meet on Thursday afternoon to determine to hold fall sports based on all the recommendations or not.

We will keep updating you as new information is available.

Latest News

Sports

Former UMaine women’s hockey forward Richards re-signs with Minnesota in the NWHL

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine women’s hockey forward Audra Richards re-signed the Minnesota Whitecaps in the NWHL.

Sports

Central names Alumni Fowler head field hockey coach

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former Central field hockey player Terri-Lynn Fowler has been named the new head coach for the Red Devils.

Sports

Bangor City Council votes unanimously to put Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot for taxpayers vote

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bangor City Council votes unanimously to put Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot for taxpayers vote.

Sports

Student-Athletes rally in Augusta in push to “Let Them Play”

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
A Facebook group called “Let Them Play” has formed. 8,000 have joined the cause, as of Monday morning, to push for fall high school sports. Dozens from the group gathered in Augusta to protest outside the Blaine House.

Latest News

Sports

Brady Nickerson Memorial Foundation donates to new fence project for Frankfort Ballpark

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Brady Nickerson Memorial Foundation gives check to local ballpark to help build a new fence.

Sports

High school athletes get their turn to speak about their seasons in limbo

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The Maine Principals Association will decide on the future of fall sports in 2020 on Thursday.

Sports

Camden Hills becomes the first school to cancel fall sports

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Camden Hills High School has cancelled all of it’s interscholastic sports for the 2020 fall season., according to a post on the school’s athletics Facebook page.

Sports

Gymnastics Camp making it happen for it’s campers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
Postpone, or cancel.In the time of COVID, they seem to be the only two options when it comes to events and functions that were already scheduled before we were forced to deal with a global pandemic. The Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp in Augusta chose to postpone. And they're glad they did.

Sports

MPA to work from “Community Sports” Guidelines in developing a plan for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
According to the Portland Press Herald, the Department of Education has sent a letter to the Maine Principals association, saying Community Sports guidelines set by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development are more in line with the playing of high school sports than stricter guidelines for return to school physical education classes set by the DOE.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.