MPA Medical Committee recommends sport committee regulations for fall sports with some alterations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association sports medicine committee met Wednesday and affirmed return to play regulations from specific sport committees for fall high school sports to return to play. The meeting keeping all fall sports on the table for upper levels of the organization to make a final decision.

All 12 voting members gave their recommendations to the regulations for golf, volleyball with masks, field hockey and cross country unanimously. Soccer they made some alterations to the regulations from the soccer committee. No more than 5 on 5 in the box area, plus the goalie, for corners and throw ins. No slide tackles will be allowed in the amended guidelines which were recommended unanimously. The committee also unanimously recommended the football committee recommendations for the fall as well. They did specify, even if recommendations are in place, it will be up to local programs to decide if they can proceed with play safely. They also noted this will be a fluid situation depending upon how the Coronovirus spread is managed over the next few months.

These are recommendations to allow fall sports to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are not final decisions for the return to play for fall sports.

That decision will be made by the MPA Interscholastic Management Committee who will meet on Thursday afternoon to determine to hold fall sports based on all the recommendations or not.

