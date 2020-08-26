Advertisement

Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Partly Sunny & Pleasant Thursday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A strong storm near Labrador combined with high pressure over central Canada to bring a gusty northwest breeze to Maine today. The northwest breeze ushered an unseasonably cool and dry air-mass into our region today. The combination of a clear sky and the cool and dry air will lead to a chilly night across the Pine Tree State, with most areas falling into the 40s by dawn and some interior valleys briefly dipping into the mid and upper 30s.

The high to our northwest will bring mainly fair and cooler than normal weather to Maine tomorrow. A storm sliding south of Maine later tomorrow will likely bring some clouds into mostly southern parts of the state, but at this time it appears any showers associated with the storm will remain well to our south. The high temps tomorrow will range from the mid 60s to low 70s all across our region. Friday will be a bright and pleasant day as high pressure slides across the Northeast, with temps running a little closer to normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. 

The weekend will likely start out wet as a storm works into New England from the west. The storm will likely bring a much-needed steady rain to our area Saturday, with the possibility that some of the tropical moisture from the remains of Hurricane Laura gets pulled north into New England to enhance the rainfall across our region. At this point in time it appears that the conditions across will begin to improve later Saturday night or Sunday as the storm pulls off to our northeast. The combination of clouds, rain and an onshore breeze will likely hold the high temps Saturday in the 60s throughout the Pine Tree State.

 High pressure builds back into the Northeast for the beginning of the workweek. The high will bring Maine a mostly sunny Monday, with high temps running just a bit below normal. The high will likely bring more pleasant weather to Maine on Tuesday, with an approaching storm likely pushing rain back into the Pine Tree State Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to 5 to 10 mph late and low temps ranging from the upper 30s in some deeper valleys to the 40s to near 50 elsewhere.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a west breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s. 

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s. 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with rain likely developing and high temps in the 60s to near 70. 

Sunday: Variably cloudy, possible lingering showers early, with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

