Lobster boat sinks near Brooklin after hitting ledge

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) -

A lobster boat sunk off the coast of Brooklin Wednesday afternoon.

The Maine Marine Patrol was called to the area of Naskeag Point around 1:30.

Officials say that 45 year old Carl Gray of Sedgwick hit a ledge in the harbor.

His 36-foot fishing vessel ran aground near the boat launch and then submerged as the tide came in.

Another fisherman took Gray to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

