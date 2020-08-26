Advertisement

Lobster boat sinks near Brooklin after hitting ledge

It happened in the area of Naskeag Point
It happened in the area of Naskeag Point
It happened in the area of Naskeag Point(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) -

A lobster boat sunk off the coast of Brooklin Wednesday afternoon.

The Maine Marine Patrol was called to the area of Naskeag Point around 1:30.

Officials say that 45 year old Carl Gray of Sedgwick hit a ledge in the harbor.

His 36-foot fishing vessel ran aground near the boat launch and then submerged as the tide came in.

Another fisherman took Gray to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whoopie Pie Festival to be celebrated virtually throughout the month of October

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
"WHOOPtoberfest"...that's the new way that all things whoopie pies will be celebrated this fall in Dover-Foxcroft.

Coronavirus

Seven cases of COVID 19 at UMaine campuses in Orono, Fort Kent, and School of Law in Portland

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All of the students are in isolation.

News

Anxiety free pet groomer opening Bangor location

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Does your pet need a haircut - but hates the process? Well you are in luck.

News

Anxiety free pet groomer

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Fear free certified groomer

Latest News

Crime

Waterville Police: Local transient found dead inside building where a standoff took place overnight, believed to be the suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An estimated 45-50 officers assisted throughout the evening and overnight hours.

News

Maine CDC is reporting 24 new coronavirus cases, one death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting another coronavirus death in the state.

News

Stillwater-Sylvan Connector multi-use trail in Bangor opens to the public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Trail 5 connects Cascade Park, Saxl Park, which is on the campus of Dorthea Dix, and Eastern Maine Community College.

Coronavirus

85 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Millinocket wedding, Maine CDC says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A coronavirus outbreak that started at a wedding in Millinocket has led to two more outbreaks across the state, including one at the York County Jail.

News

Jefferson motorcyclist dies after striking construction barricade on closed stretch of road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say that he was not wearing a helmet.

News

Maine maple syrup producers will hold open weekend after all

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The coronavirus pandemic canceled Maine's annual spring celebration of maple syrup, but the event will finally take place this fall.