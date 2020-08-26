Jefferson motorcyclist dies after striking construction barricade on closed stretch of road

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Jefferson man died Tuesday night after crashing his motorcycle into a construction barricade.

It happened around 5:30 on Route 218 in the Lincoln County town of Alna, on a stretch of road that is currently closed.

Deputies arrived to find that 62 year old Michael Bowden was seriously injured, he later died at the hospital.

Authorities believe that Bowden entered the closed section, passing two separate areas of barricades and construction signage before striking the barricade at the intersection of Cross Road.

They say that Bowden was not wearing a helmet.

