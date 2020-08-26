Advertisement

Former Maine Sen. William Cohen, a Republican, endorses Biden for president

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Cohen, a Republican, announced his endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate through the Biden Campaign on Wednesday.

“Americans are suffering through the worst pandemic in a hundred years, a pandemic predicted to kill close to 200,000 Americans by Election Day due to poor management and failed leadership. Our nation has been shaken to the core during the last four years. We are in serious need of a leader with optimism and competence who gives us hope. Joe Biden is that leader,” Cohen said in a prepared statement.

Cohen was the Secretary of Defense during Bill Clinton’s second term as president.

Before that, he represented Maine in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1997 and in the U.S. House from 1973 to 1979.

