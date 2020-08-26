Advertisement

Fire destroys garage and cars in Augusta

The cause remains under investigation.
The cause remains under investigation.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A fire destroyed a garage, two cars and a camper trailer Tuesday morning on Allenwood Park Road in Augusta.

The homeowner told firefighters he heard a loud bang just before 3 a.m. He was able to get his family out safely.

Firefighters arrived as the fire engulfed the garage, cars and trailer.

They managed to save two nearby homes.

The fire melted the siding on the nearby homes, as well as toys in the yard and the plastic slide on a swing set, but the family will be able to return to their home.

