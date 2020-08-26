Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show still on despite newsletter, other outdoor sports events cancelled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Conservation Association with some major announcements today in their newsletter. The organization has decided to cancel September’s Bangor Gun Show and its public hunter safety training courses. Both are cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We spoke to their Eastern Maine Sportsman’s Show director Mark Byers about the 2021 show.

They are not cancelling the show like the letter said. They will know more this winter about holding the event and will proceed from there according to him.

They’ve held the show for over 80 years and it typically brings in about 150 vendors to the area.

