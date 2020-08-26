Advertisement

Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show still on despite newsletter, other outdoor sports events cancelled

(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Conservation Association with some major announcements today in their newsletter. The organization has decided to cancel September’s Bangor Gun Show and its public hunter safety training courses. Both are cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We spoke to their Eastern Maine Sportsman’s Show director Mark Byers about the 2021 show.

They are not cancelling the show like the letter said. They will know more this winter about holding the event and will proceed from there according to him.

They’ve held the show for over 80 years and it typically brings in about 150 vendors to the area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MPA Medical Committee recommends sport committee regulations for fall sports with some alterations

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Maine Principal’s Association sports medicine committee met Wednesday and affirmed return to play regulations from specific sport committees for fall high school sports to return to play.

Sports

Former UMaine women’s hockey forward Richards re-signs with Minnesota in the NWHL

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine women’s hockey forward Audra Richards re-signed the Minnesota Whitecaps in the NWHL.

Sports

Central names Alumni Fowler head field hockey coach

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former Central field hockey player Terri-Lynn Fowler has been named the new head coach for the Red Devils.

Sports

Bangor City Council votes unanimously to put Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot for taxpayers vote

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bangor City Council votes unanimously to put Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot for taxpayers vote.

Latest News

Sports

Student-Athletes rally in Augusta in push to “Let Them Play”

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
A Facebook group called “Let Them Play” has formed. 8,000 have joined the cause, as of Monday morning, to push for fall high school sports. Dozens from the group gathered in Augusta to protest outside the Blaine House.

Sports

Brady Nickerson Memorial Foundation donates to new fence project for Frankfort Ballpark

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Brady Nickerson Memorial Foundation gives check to local ballpark to help build a new fence.

Sports

High school athletes get their turn to speak about their seasons in limbo

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The Maine Principals Association will decide on the future of fall sports in 2020 on Thursday.

Sports

Camden Hills becomes the first school to cancel fall sports

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Camden Hills High School has cancelled all of it’s interscholastic sports for the 2020 fall season., according to a post on the school’s athletics Facebook page.

Sports

Gymnastics Camp making it happen for it’s campers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
Postpone, or cancel.In the time of COVID, they seem to be the only two options when it comes to events and functions that were already scheduled before we were forced to deal with a global pandemic. The Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp in Augusta chose to postpone. And they're glad they did.

Sports

MPA to work from “Community Sports” Guidelines in developing a plan for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
According to the Portland Press Herald, the Department of Education has sent a letter to the Maine Principals association, saying Community Sports guidelines set by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development are more in line with the playing of high school sports than stricter guidelines for return to school physical education classes set by the DOE.