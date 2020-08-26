Dirigo Reads expands to 20 schools

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Twenty more schools will be benefiting from reading program aiming to cover the state.

Dirigo Reads gives books to first graders to improve their health and wellbeing through reading.

Organizers say the goal is to get books in the hands of every first grader in the state by 2025.

Through the program kids get a new book each month during the school year.

This year Dirigo Reads plans to reach 700 students at 26 schools including Guilford, Washington, Orono and Milbrige.

They expect to hand out 7,000 books this year.

You can find more info including all of the schools and how to get involved at dirigoreads.com.

