Advertisement

Dirigo Reads expands to 20 schools

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Twenty more schools will be benefiting from reading program aiming to cover the state.

Dirigo Reads gives books to first graders to improve their health and wellbeing through reading.

Organizers say the goal is to get books in the hands of every first grader in the state by 2025.

Through the program kids get a new book each month during the school year.

This year Dirigo Reads plans to reach 700 students at 26 schools including Guilford, Washington, Orono and Milbrige.

They expect to hand out 7,000 books this year.

You can find more info including all of the schools and how to get involved at dirigoreads.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA providing $1M to help Maine organizations with lowering energy costs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The money comes from the Rural Energy for America Progam.

News

Orono councilors vote in favor of requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Businesses are required to enforce mask-wearing, although the council says businesses are doing well with that already.

News

Former Maine Sen. William Cohen, a Republican, endorses Biden for president

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

News

Old Town teacher creates outdoor classroom

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Old Town teacher builds outdoor classroom.

Latest News

News

Central Hall Commons and NAMI Maine partner to present series about PTSD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Greg Marley, Clinical Director of NAMI Maine, was the featured speaker and offered some tips.

News

Senate candidate Sara Gideon holds discussion on health care in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Gideon hosted a round table with doctors and nurses at Penobscot Pediatrics.

News

New Belfast business owner and army veteran, uses her work to help her heal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Army veteran and new business owner in Belfast uses her work in graphic design to help her heal.

News

Lobster boat sinks near Brooklin after hitting ledge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened in the area of Naskeag Point

News

Whoopie Pie Festival to be celebrated virtually throughout the month of October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
"WHOOPtoberfest"...that's the new way that all things whoopie pies will be celebrated this fall in Dover-Foxcroft.

Coronavirus

Seven cases of COVID 19 at UMaine campuses in Orono, Fort Kent, and School of Law in Portland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All of the students are in isolation.