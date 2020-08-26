Advertisement

Central Hall Commons and NAMI Maine partner to present series about PTSD

Self-Care Suggestions by Greg Marley, Clinical Director of NAMI Maine
Self-Care Suggestions by Greg Marley, Clinical Director of NAMI Maine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Aug. 26, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many of us have felt stress due to the pandemic, and some of us have felt isolated.

Some have even dealt with loss- the loss of a loved one, a job, or the loss of certainty about the future.

On Wednesday, NAMI Maine and Central Hall Commons partnered to put together a presentation addressing these issues.

Greg Marley, Clinical Director of NAMI Maine, was the featured speaker and offered some tips.

He says during this difficult time we must learn to practice self-care.

That includes getting adequate sleep, maintaining a good diet, exercising and maintaining structure in your life.

It's also crucial we stay connected with loved ones and really listen to their concerns, if there are any.

“I listen to my partner because I can, particularly medical things, i can put them off because I have a very high pain tolerance and she says, Greg, this is something you need to pay attention to. So, how do we listen to those people in our lives who know us, who care about us, and are not afraid to call us out, which is a gift,” said Greg Marley, Clinical Director for NAMI Maine.

There are crisis hotlines available 24/7.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112.

