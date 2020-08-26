Breezy, Cooler & Less Humid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building in to our west and strong low pressure located to our northeast will provide us with a gusty northwest wind thru the evening hours. The northwest wind could gust as high as 40-45 MPH, strongest across the north. The gusty northwest wind will also continue to usher a cooler and less humid airmass into the state resulting in a fallish feel to the day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs only reaching the 60s to near 70° but feeling cooler at times due to the gusty wind. The lower humidity will feel very refreshing as dewpoints continue to drop to the upper 30s and low 40s during the day. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping back to the 40s to around 50°.

A disturbance passing to our south and west Thursday will be close enough to graze us with some cloudiness mainly over areas south and west of Bangor. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky Thursday, brightest over northern and eastern areas. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s for highs. Friday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves into the region. High temperatures on Friday will be a bit more seasonable with readings in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wet weather will return to our forecast Saturday as low pressure moves into New England bringing us some much needed rainfall. Rain will develop during the day Saturday and continue into Sunday morning before exiting the area. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs on Saturday. It looks like we should be able to salvage at least part of the weekend as we dry out and brighten up Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the 60s for Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible, strongest north.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 42°-50°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-73°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible during the morning then rain likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.