Anxiety free pet groomer opening Bangor location

Opening her shop on Columbia Street September 1st.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Keeping your pet looking the best isn’t always easy..

Especially when your dog or cat doesn't like getting a bath or haircut...

Well, a shop that's opening soon in Bangor offers fear free pet grooming.

We stopped by Wednesday.

“Some dogs really do get very stressed so they need to be handled in a different way than other pets and that’s what it really shows you,” said Christina Buck owns Pleasantly Pampered Pet Grooming..

She is a fear free certified groomer who is opening her shop on Columbia Street September 1st.

“I’ve centered my whole business around being a more personalized experience with pets and people,” she explained.

After working in some chain pet stores, or vets offices she felt there was a better way to operate.

“Allows groomers and other professionals in the animal industry really notify or be able to see when a pet is starting to get anxious and then you can change what it is that you were doing,” she said. “Rather than just have a tunnel vision idea of this needs to get done and this is how I need to do it.”

“Most pets like to be talked to and be smiled that and pet at,” she added. “It goes hand-in-hand with training too. They do something and then they get a reward. Need to do it and then give them a reward.”

They are open 7 days a week, but by appointment only. She's willing to make house calls too.

“We’ll go over exactly what it is that you want done, whether it’s just a bath, a full haircut with the haircut looks like,” she said of the process. “The whole works. Then I’ll take your pet. Usually takes about two or three hours give or take. Then we’ll typically get the nails done or go to the bath and a haircut. And then we call or text you when we’re done.”

She says you can hang around if you like, but it’s usually best if you leave her to it... knowing your pet is in good hands.

“My whole thing is to really educate the parents and the pets about how to better take care of the pet and how grooming can help them,” said Buck. “At home and taking care of their pet. A lot of corporate places don’t really have the time to have that kind of person when it’s experience so I really really strive for that.”

They will be holding an open house on September 19th.

If you want to learn more or book an appointment you can click here.

