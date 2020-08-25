Advertisement

Veterans and locals participate in #22PushupChallenge

Participants met at Capitol Park in Augusta this morning to do 22 push ups and nominate others to do the same.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of veterans and community members are bringing awareness to veteran suicide through pushups.

22 represents the number of U.S. veterans who take their lives every day.

It’s all part of the national #22PushupChallenge on social media.

”I was kinda prompted to maybe put together a little event that I could get some folks together because it’s so hard to get people together today,” said participant Christian Behr. “You know, veteran suicide, law enforcement suicide, people in general, they’re in a crisis. We’re trained to try to help them, but a lot of the time it’s hard to understand and recognize those signs.”

#22pushupchallenge Every 65 minutes a veteran takes their life. Let’s end this pattern. Be there for each other. Day 16 of the Pushup Challenge to raise awareness for Combat Veteran Suicide. I was challenged by current 1SG Bear John Parker. Today I’m calling out Ronald Cohen 💪🏼🇺🇸💪🏼!! Push together, train together, pray together. Veterans crisis line 1-800-273-8255 ⠀⠀ #22PushupChallenge #22pushup #ActiveHeroes #VeteranSuicide #VeteransLivesMatter 1. Once you are nominated, your 22 days start the following day.⠀⠀ 2. Every day you record yourself doing 22 pushups. Try your best to reach 22. No judgment. 3. Every day you must nominate a different person. Try to choose people you think will want to do this and/or have the ability to do it.⠀⠀ 4. Enjoy the ride. This is a simple way to bring awareness about a matter that is near to many of us. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect those things that we cherish. Many of us know the struggle. Sometimes we feel like we have no one around us to help. We are not alone to fend for ourselves. 1SG (Ret) Christian Behr

Posted by Christian Behr on Monday, August 24, 2020

Participants are asked to take video of themselves and nominate a new person every day throughout the 22 day challenge.

Behr is hopeful this will raise awareness and provide resources to veterans in need of support.

