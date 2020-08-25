Veterans and locals participate in #22PushupChallenge
Participants met at Capitol Park in Augusta this morning to do 22 push ups and nominate others to do the same.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of veterans and community members are bringing awareness to veteran suicide through pushups.
22 represents the number of U.S. veterans who take their lives every day.
It’s all part of the national #22PushupChallenge on social media.
”I was kinda prompted to maybe put together a little event that I could get some folks together because it’s so hard to get people together today,” said participant Christian Behr. “You know, veteran suicide, law enforcement suicide, people in general, they’re in a crisis. We’re trained to try to help them, but a lot of the time it’s hard to understand and recognize those signs.”
Participants are asked to take video of themselves and nominate a new person every day throughout the 22 day challenge.
Behr is hopeful this will raise awareness and provide resources to veterans in need of support.
