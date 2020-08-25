Advertisement

UMaine student suspended following off-campus party

School officials want students to know they take COVID-19 guidelines seriously
COVID-19 testing is underway in Orono as students return to UMaine
COVID-19 testing is underway in Orono as students return to UMaine(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System reports a fifth student has tested positive for COVID-19. The latest diagnosis is that of a student who lives in a UMaine fraternity house where a previous case was also reported. Two other UMaine students who share an off-campus apartment have also tested positive. The fifth case comes from a student at the University of Maine Law School in Portland.

“We’re actually looking for cases,” says University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “No one should be surprised that we find them.”

Now that UMS has found cases, the next task is keeping numbers low and stopping the spread of coronavirus. In an effort to do that, UMS recently issued strict guidelines concerning off-campus parties.

“We’re working very closely with our off-campus housing facilities and with the local towns and municipalities to besure that everyone understands that we’re very clear about that guidance, we’re serious about it,” says UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

University officials say seven students have been referred to the Student Conduct Office for violations of Maine CDC and University guidelines.

“We had another student who was involved in a party and other behaviors, and that student was suspended,” UMaine Vice President and Dean of Students Robert Dana tells TV5. “We’re serious about this because failure to be serious about it could result in lackadaisical behavior, and we can’t have that.”

The university is asking all students sign a Black Bear Pact, signalling they have read and understand the expectations.

“This is a time to understand that it’s not just about self, it’s about the other,” says Dana. “But if ego drives people, if self-interest drives people, it’ll hurt everyone. It’s not a way to live. We expect more from our students, and I fully expect that’s what we’ll get.”

“Hopefully people respect the fact that we’re trying to keep everyone safe, keep everyone healthy so that we can have a great semester, and be the school that lasts through the whole semester,” said UMaine junior Vincent Scott, who is also assisting with the Maine Welcome.

Move-in at UMaine continues until Sunday, August 30th. Classes officially begin the following day.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Disabled American Veterans celebrates 100 years, honors WWII veteran

Updated: moments ago
Richard Proulx has been a member of Disabled America Veterans in Maine since 1948.

Forecast

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail possible throughout the evening

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail possible throughout the evening

News

Black Lives Matter signs stolen in Hallowell

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Black Lives Matter Signs were stolen in Hallowell.

News

Langlais Lion donated to Georges River Land Trust

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A piece of work from a renowned artist is coming back to his home thanks to a generous donation.

Latest News

News

Grants available for marine and coastal businesses impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Do you operate a marine or coastal based business facing difficulty during the pandemic? There’s an opportunity for some relief.

News

Bangor officials prepare for early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
In an effort to accommodate early voting, the Clerk’s Office will move to the Cross Insurance Center in October.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak at York County Jail linked to Millinocket wedding outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The outbreaks in York County and Madison show just how quickly and far the virus can spread in a short amount of time.

News

One man dead after early morning motorcycle crash in Prospect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.

News

Ranked Choice Voting gets the thumbs up from Maine judge to be on November ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Secretary of State - Matt Dunlap previously ruled that the effort failed to reach 63,067 valid signatures needed to gain a spot on the statewide ballot.

News

Choking dog saved by Augusta fire department

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Ollie's owners didn't have time to take him to the nearest vet, so they turned to their local fire department.