The Grand to put on scavenger hunt for Maine’s bicentennial

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -The Grand in Ellsworth has come up with a unique way for folks to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial.

The theatre is holding a week long, virtual scavenger hunt.

The idea is for participants to take a selfie in fifteen designated locations around Hancock County and upload them to the Grand’s Facebook page. The theater will be giving out the clues as to where those locations are in a Facebook live post on September 4th.

“It keeps families together, and it takes you to some areas that you might not even know about,” said Nick Turner, the Grand’s Executive Director. “A bunch of areas that are new to discover, but are very much a part of Maine history.”>

For more information on the Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt, visit The Grand on Facebook.

