Showers & Thunderstorms Likely Today, Severe Weather Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong cold front will cross the state later this morning through the afternoon hours. This will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today especially during the afternoon hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind. The greatest threat will come between 12pm-6pm today. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with dewpoints expected to be in the mid-60s to around 70° for most spots. Any lingering showers will taper off early tonight as the cold front moves to our south and east followed by clearing skies during the night. The wind will shift to the northwest behind the front tonight, ushering cooler and much more comfortable air into the region as the night progresses. Nighttime lows will drop back to the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south across the state.

You will notice a big change in the air mass by the time you wake up Wednesday morning. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs only in the 60s to near 70°. We’ll have a gusty northwest breeze too that could gust to 25-30 MPH making it a feel a bit cooler at times. We’ll keep an eye on a disturbance passing to our south and west on Thursday. At this point, it looks like the storm will be close enough to bring us a bit of cloudiness but the bulk of the storm’s moisture stays to our south and west. That being said, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. We could see a few showers over southern and western Maine Thursday otherwise expect a dry day across the rest of the state. Friday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wet weather will return to our forecast Saturday as low pressure moves into New England at least bringing us some showers to start the weekend but possibly a more beneficial steadier rain depending on how far north the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura make it.

Today: Areas of fog early then variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could contain very heavy rainfall, hail and damaging wind. Highs between 74°-84°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH becoming west late.

Tonight: Lingering showers ending early then clearing and becoming less humid. Lows between 45°-53°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.