Advertisement

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail possible throughout the evening

Some storms will likely contain strong and damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and frequent dangerous lightning
By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

From the WABI-TV5 First Alert Forecast Center:

A strong cold front sliding through New England will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across Maine through the early evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms will likely be strong to severe and contain wind gusts to 60 mph, hail up to 1″, torrential downpours and frequent dangerous lightning. If a storm approaches seek shelter indoors. Any lingering showers and storms will end this evening as the cold front sweeps offshore. A brisk northwest breeze behind the front will usher a much less humid and cooler air-mass into the Pine Tree State beginning later tonight and by daybreak tomorrow the temps will be down in the upper 40s north and low 50s south.

The brisk northwest breeze behind the cold front will continue to usher a dry and unseasonably cool air-mass into the Pine Tree State tomorrow, and despite a good deal of sunshine the high temps will run in the 60s to near 70 degrees. More cloud cover across the north and mountains may hold the temps in those locations in the upper 50s to very low 60s tomorrow, with a gusty wind making it feel even cooler. The mainly fair and cooler than normal weather will likely continue both Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the Northeast. A storm sliding south of Maine will likely bring some clouds to mainly the southern half of the state Thursday, but at this time it appears the bulk if not all of the showers will remain south of our area.

The weekend will likely start out wet as a storm works into New England from the west. The storm will likely bring a much-needed steady rain to our area Saturday, with the possibility that some of the tropical moisture from the remains of Hurricane Laura gets pulled north into New England to enhance the rainfall across our region. At this point in time it appears that the conditions across will begin to improve later Saturday night or Sunday as the storm pulls off to our northeast.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and stronger thunderstorms ending then clearing, breezy, cooler and less humid late, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cool, with a gusty northwest breeze between 12 and 30 mph and high temps in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, possible lingering showers early, with high temps in the 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Storms Ending, Bright, Breezy & Fall-Like Wednesday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Evening Storms Ending, Bright, Breezy & Fall-Like Wednesday

Forecast

Showers & Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon, Severe Possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A strong cold front will cross the state this afternoon. This will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind. The greatest threat for severe weather will come between 12pm-6pm. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with dewpoints expected to be in the mid-60s to around 70° for most spots. Any lingering showers will taper off early tonight as the cold front moves to our south and east followed by clearing skies during the night.

Forecast

Showers & Thunderstorms Likely Today, Severe Weather Possible

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A strong cold front will cross the state later this morning through the afternoon hours. This will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today especially during the afternoon hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind. The greatest threat will come between 12pm-6pm today.

Forecast

Showers & thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon, possibly severe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Tuesday will likely be an active weather day across our region as a storm crossing Quebec pulls an unseasonably strong cold front across Maine during the day. Scattered showers in the morning will likely give way to stronger thunderstorms for the very late morning and afternoon hours. Some of the storms today will likely be strong to severe. The main threat today is for a strong damaging wind to develop with some of the thunderstorms, along with hail and torrential downpours.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Tonight, Hit & Miss Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
Scattered Showers & Storms Tonight, Hit & Miss Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A frontal boundary will be draped across the state and will be the source of some showers and thunderstorms under variably cloudy skies this afternoon. Thunderstorms could contain heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80° with dewpoints in the 60s making for a muggy day.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A frontal boundary will be draped across the state and will be the source of some showers and thunderstorms under variably cloudy skies as we head through our Monday. We will have a slight chance for a few showers this morning with a better chance coming around noontime through the evening hours.

Forecast

A Few Showers & Storms Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will slowly sink south through the state tonight. With that, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible with lows falling back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy With A Shower or Storm Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A weak area of low pressure will approach from the west today. At the same time a cold front will be just to our north. With this, were looking at more clouds than sun today. We will also run in the risk for an isolated shower or storm later in the day. It will be a bit muggy with dew points in the mid 60s. Highs will run in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Forecast

Mainly Clear Tonight, A PM Shower or Storm possible Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will stay in control tonight with mainly clear skies, however, patchy may develop. Lows will fall back to the 50s.