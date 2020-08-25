Residents gathered at Ellsworth post office hope to send a message

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Area residents gathered in front of the Ellsworth Post Office Tuesday to send a message to elected officials who they say are failing the U.S.Postal Service.

The group says they’re concerned about reported delays in the mail, and cited potential problems with mail-in voting and ballots being counted.

They also worry about delays in delivery of prescription medication during the pandemic. The group wants lawmakers to provide emergency funding to keep the mail flowing.

“The postal service delivers four million prescription drugs a day,” said John Curtis, a retired letter carrier and resident of Surry. “And if prescription drugs are delayed, especially now during the pandemic, I think that’s a real problem.”

The Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website.

To visit the website, go to usps.com/votinginfo.

