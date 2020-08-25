Advertisement

Rank Choice Voting gets the thumbs up from Maine judge to be on November ballot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ranked Choice Voting in Maine’s presidential election is now on the ballot.

A judge ruled on Monday that the secretary of state’s office improperly invalidated 988 signatures on the recall petition.

It is not clear if the secretary of state’s office will appeal. If it does not, this will be the third time in four years that Mainers will be voting on ranked choice voting.

