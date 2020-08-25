Advertisement

Police incident happening on College Ave. in Waterville

Police have blocked off parts of the road
(wcax)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville say they are dealing with an incident in the area of College Avenue and Highwood Street involving a subject actively discharging a firearm.

They say they have the area contained but are asking people to avoid the area.

The police department says in a Facebook post they are working with multiple agencies to bring this incident to a successful resolution.

Good afternoon Waterville, We are dealing with an incident in the area of College Avenue and Highwood Street involving...

Posted by Waterville, Maine, Police Department on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Police have blocked off parts of the road on College Avenue.

Officials are directing traffic on the corner of Hazelwood and College Avenue.

The Dairy Queen on College Avenue is closed for the rest of Tuesday night.

Due to an unknown incident going on in close proximity to our store, we will be closed for the remainder of the night. Please visit us at our KMD location!

Posted by College Avenue Dairy Queen on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more details.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Returning to school during a pandemic; a look inside RSU 63

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The first day of RSU’s hybrid learning model will begin with half of the students returning for in-classroom instruction.

News

Disabled American Veterans celebrates 100 years, honors WWII veteran

Updated: 1 hours ago
Richard Proulx has been a member of Disabled America Veterans in Maine since 1948.

News

UMaine student suspended following off-campus party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
More than half a dozen students have received some sort of disciplinary action so far.

Forecast

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail possible throughout the evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail possible throughout the evening

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter signs stolen in Hallowell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Black Lives Matter Signs were stolen in Hallowell.

News

Langlais Lion donated to Georges River Land Trust

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A piece of work from a renowned artist is coming back to his home thanks to a generous donation.

News

Grants available for marine and coastal businesses impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Do you operate a marine or coastal based business facing difficulty during the pandemic? There’s an opportunity for some relief.

News

Bangor officials prepare for early voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
In an effort to accommodate early voting, the Clerk’s Office will move to the Cross Insurance Center in October.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak at York County Jail linked to Millinocket wedding outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The outbreaks in York County and Madison show just how quickly and far the virus can spread in a short amount of time.

News

One man dead after early morning motorcycle crash in Prospect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.