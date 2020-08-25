Police incident happening on College Ave. in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville say they are dealing with an incident in the area of College Avenue and Highwood Street involving a subject actively discharging a firearm.

They say they have the area contained but are asking people to avoid the area.

The police department says in a Facebook post they are working with multiple agencies to bring this incident to a successful resolution.

Good afternoon Waterville, We are dealing with an incident in the area of College Avenue and Highwood Street involving... Posted by Waterville, Maine, Police Department on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Police have blocked off parts of the road on College Avenue.

Officials are directing traffic on the corner of Hazelwood and College Avenue.

The Dairy Queen on College Avenue is closed for the rest of Tuesday night.

Due to an unknown incident going on in close proximity to our store, we will be closed for the remainder of the night. Please visit us at our KMD location! Posted by College Avenue Dairy Queen on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more details.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.