One man dead after early morning motorcycle crash in Prospect

A Searsport man was killed Tuesday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle at the entrance to the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

It happened around 2:30 on the Fort Knox Road.

Police say that the bike driven by 27 year old Kory Schmidt flipped and slid across the roadway before coming to rest in the ditch.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.

