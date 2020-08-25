Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus

453 cases are active.
The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus in the state
The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus in the state(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday.

The total rises to 4,368 so far.

453 cases are active.

That’s 8 less than Monday.

3,784 people have recovered.

Both Cumberland and York Counties saw increases of 6 new cases.

There are no new cases in Penobscot County, but 6 more people have recovered.

Governor Mills will join Dr. Shah and DHHS Commissioner Lambrew for Maine’s COVID-19 briefing today at 2 PM.

That briefing will be broadcast on TV5 and at wabi.tv

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

News

Colby College recording 5 coronavirus cases as classes resume Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Colby College reporting 5 positive cases of coronavirus, three identified as students while the other two are faculty or staff.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 20 hours ago
In the last several weeks, there has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.