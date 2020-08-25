Maine CDC reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus
453 cases are active.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday.
The total rises to 4,368 so far.
453 cases are active.
That’s 8 less than Monday.
3,784 people have recovered.
Both Cumberland and York Counties saw increases of 6 new cases.
There are no new cases in Penobscot County, but 6 more people have recovered.
Governor Mills will join Dr. Shah and DHHS Commissioner Lambrew for Maine’s COVID-19 briefing today at 2 PM.
That briefing will be broadcast on TV5 and at wabi.tv
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.