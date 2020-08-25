Maine CDC reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday.

The total rises to 4,368 so far.

453 cases are active.

That’s 8 less than Monday.

3,784 people have recovered.

Both Cumberland and York Counties saw increases of 6 new cases.

There are no new cases in Penobscot County, but 6 more people have recovered.

Governor Mills will join Dr. Shah and DHHS Commissioner Lambrew for Maine’s COVID-19 briefing today at 2 PM.

That briefing will be broadcast on TV5 and at wabi.tv

