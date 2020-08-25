Advertisement

Langlais Lion donated to Georges River Land Trust

It was made by Bernard Langlais, who loved to carve lions among his wooden art pieces.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A piece of work from a renowned artist is coming back to his home thanks to a generous donation.

This Langlais Lion carving has been donated to the Georges River Land Trust.

It was made by Bernard Langlais, who loved to carve lions among his wooden art pieces.

Beth Bellemere bought the piece years ago and thought there would be no better place for it than Langlais’ Cushing home.

To learn more about viewing the piece of art or the many other offerings, you can click here.

