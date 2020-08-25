Langlais Lion donated to Georges River Land Trust

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A piece of work from a renowned artist is coming back to his home thanks to a generous donation.

This Langlais Lion carving has been donated to the Georges River Land Trust.

It was made by Bernard Langlais, who loved to carve lions among his wooden art pieces.

Beth Bellemere bought the piece years ago and thought there would be no better place for it than Langlais’ Cushing home.

